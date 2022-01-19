The future of Netflix's Manifest – get all the details on season four Are you a fan of the show?

Manifest may have first premiered in 2018, but it seems the show remains hugely popular to this day. The supernatural series originally aired on NBC for three seasons but after the final episode in the third instalment, the show was famously cancelled.

However, it wasn't all bad news, because Netflix soon picked up the rights to the show and began streaming the three series on its platform. It was Netflix's accessibility across the globe that made Manifest one of the most watched shows on the streaming giant in 2021. In the US and Canada alone, the three seasons were watched over 200 million times.

Given the sky-high ratings, it's no wonder that a campaign started online with the hashtag #SaveManifest, with big names including Stephen King getting involves. So what does the future look like for Manifest? Here's what we know…

Is Manifest coming back to Netflix?

Yes! The good news is that Manifest will be coming back for a fourth season exclusively on Netflix. It was announced back in August 2021 that the show would return although it's bittersweet as the fourth will mark the end of the show for good.

There's not yet a release date for season four, which will consist on 20 episodes, but the cast and crew were thought to be currently working on production and the episodes are thought to be landing in late spring 2022.

NBC cancelled the show after three seasons

What will Manifest season four be about?

For those unaware, Manifest tells the story of a group of passengers who board a flight from Jamaica and eventually land in New York. However, upon finishing what was a turbulent and eventful flight, the passengers learn from US authorities that five years has passed while they in the air, with everyone presuming them dead.

"Now faced with the impossible, they have all been given a second chance," reads the synopsis. "But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible."

Showrunner Jeff Rake opened up to Entertainment Weekly about how the show would end: "The endgame won't change at all. For those who've been tracking this story through June and July, they'll remember that I was hopeful in the early weeks after the cancellation that someone would step up and allow us to make something as modest as a two-hour movie."

The show will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix

Why was Manifest cancelled?

Manifest was cancelled by NBC after ratings declined substantially, fortunately, the fan outrage soon changed things completely. After the renewal was announced, one of the show's stars, Josh Dallas, celebrated the happy news on Twitter, writing: "'It's all connected.' #manifest continues on #netflix!! #manifesters you did this. You have my heart forever. Now, sit back and brace yourselves for what's to come. The story continues!"

