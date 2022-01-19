Outlander season six trailer is finally here – watch More trouble is brewing for the Fraser family in the upcoming episodes

The trailer for Outlander season six is finally here, along with more details about what to expect from the Fraser family in the new episodes of the hit show.

MORE: Caitriona Balfe discusses possibility of Outlander ending after ten years

The time travel drama, which is set to air on StarzPlay from March, picks up shortly after the horrific events of the season five finale, in which Claire was rescued by Jamie after being repeatedly assaulted by Lionel Brown and his men. In the new series, the threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge and Claire and Jamie must choose what is best for their family.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claire And Jamie return in Outlander's official season six trailer

The official synopsis reads: "The sixth season… sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval.

Are you excited for season six?

"The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge.

MORE: This is what Outlander's Caitríona Balfe has to say about those romance rumours with co-star Sam Heughan

MORE: Outlander's Caitriona Balfe's TWO luxury homes 400 miles apart - photos

"They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care."

Droughtlander is nearly over!

The series, which is based on Diana Gabaldon's sixth novel A Breath of Snow and Ashes, will see the likes of Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin reprise their roles as Jamie, Claire, Brianna and Roger respectively, and we can't wait to see what happens next!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.