Yellowstone fans celebrate incredible news ahead of season five

Yellowstone fans have a lot to celebrate at the moment. Not only has the hugely popular Western melodrama broken viewing records with its season four finale, but this week the show received its first-ever major awards nod.

The Paramount series has received a nomination in the top category of ensemble in a drama series at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, after being snubbed for several years. It will compete against Succession, Squid Game, The Morning Show and The Handmaid's Tale at the awards ceremony, which will be broadcast next month.

"Finally! All the cast is spectacular!!!!" one Reddit user wrote in reaction to the news. Another echoed this, commenting: "I'm so glad that they've received recognition finally from the critics/award shows finally! It's about time!" A third added: "Awesome! I hope they win!"

The mastermind behind the series Taylor Sheridan was also quick to congratulate the cast, writing in a statement: "There's no bigger compliment to an actor than being recognized by their peers. Congratulations to our incredibly talented cast on this wonderful and well-deserved nomination."

The show has received its first-ever major awards nomination

It's the first major nod that the popular show has received since it began back in 2018, despite continually breaking viewership records and being named the most-watched television show on cable.

The recent season four finale episode attracted a whopping 10.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen, which makes it the most-watched cable episode in the US since the season eight premiere of The Walking Dead in 2017.

The Western melodrama stars Oscar-winning actor Kevin Costner as Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, while Kelly Reilly plays his daughter, Beth. The show also stars Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Brecken Merrill, among others.

