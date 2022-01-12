Faith Hill makes surprising announcement about future of 1883

Rita Wilson has joined the cast of 1883 alongside Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. The actress, the wife of Tom Hanks, took to social media to share the wonderful news.

"The secret is out—I’ll be joining my friends @faithhill and @thetimmcgraw on the show @1883official this season! Keep up with episodes every Sunday on @paramountplus to catch a glimpse of yours truly," she captioned the post alongside a selfie of her and Faith in costume.

In the snap, Rita wore loose braids in her hair and paired a cream lace shirt with a rust blazer and gold brooch.

Fans were over the moon about the news, with one writing: "My favorite new show. Even better than Yellowstone," as another shared: "Always nice to see you and Faith together."

Even Faith and Tim's daughter Audrey got involved, commenting: "Iconic."

The pair have been friends since the early 2000s, and Rita will portray Carolyn, a storekeeper at Doan's Crossing who helps Margaret (played by Faith) decompress.

Rita will join the series

The news comes after 65-year-old Tom surprised fans with an appearance in the second episode of the new series, a spin-off of Kevin Costner's Yellowstone. The Oscar winner played General George Meade who appeared as part of a Civil War flashback.

1883 follows the Dutton family before they founded their Montana cattle ranch, and airs on Paramount +.

It debuted on 19 December, and has received huge praise from viewers since its release. The official synopsis for the show reads: "1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana."

Faith has been applauded for her acting skills

Ahead of the release date, Faith said that working in the show was "the opportunity of a lifetime".

She said: "The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team."

Tim, meanwhile, described it as "a dream job".

