Will there be a season two of And Just Like That? Here's what we know The Sex and the City revival series is fast approaching its finale

When it was first announced that the ladies of Sex and the City (minus Samantha) would be returning to our screens for a new series that would see them navigate their lives in their 50s, it was billed as a limited, one-off series.

However, in light of the long-awaited revival's success, we couldn't help but wonder, is a second outing now in the works? Or will the season finale of And Just Like That really be the last we see of Carrie and co? We did some investigating and here's everything you need to know about the future of the show…

At the moment, it hasn't been confirmed whether there will be a second season of And Just Like That. However, showrunner Michael Patrick King teased that he would be interested in continuing the series, revealing to Emmy Magazine that he felt that none of what they have done so far feels like a "beginning, middle, and an end" He also told E! that he sees no reason not to keep going if they have more stories to tell.

HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys also weighed in on the chance of a second season, telling Vulture that the show's future beyond season one really depends on the interest and availability of the leading ladies.

Would you like to see new episodes?

"To tell you the truth, it would be a conversation, because I have no idea. They kind of came together to do this. They were all really busy and doing other things. So it is certainly a conversation we'll have," he said, adding: "But we haven't decided anything or done anything. I'm going to leave it up to these guys to figure out what they want to do, but I'm very happy with what they've done."

However, Us Weekly reported back in December that according to an insider working on the show, discussions over further seasons of the revival have halted in the wake of the serious allegations against actor Chris Noth. Although his character, Carrie's husband Mr Big, died in And Just Like That's opening episode, it seems that his association with the show has put the possibility of more episodes in jeopardy.

After the allegations came to light, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon released a joint statement which read: "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

Since then, there's been no news on the show's renewal status but keep checking back here as we'll be sure to keep you updated on any developments.

