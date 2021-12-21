Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon break silence on Chris Noth sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth's And Just Like That co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon have finally spoken out after three women have come forward with sexual assault accusations towards the actor.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," the Sex and the City actresses wrote in a joint statement shared on their Instagram Stories on Monday night.

The statement continued: "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

The allegations first surfaced last week in an article published by The Hollywood Reporter. In it, two women who have never met each other accused The Equalizer star of sexually assaulting them. One of the women, who spoke under the pseudonym Zoe, revealed she was raped in a Los Angeles apartment in 2004, whilst the second woman, using the pseudonym Lily, claimed she was assaulted in his NYC apartment in 2015.

Chris Noth has played Sarah's love interest in SATC for years

In a statement released last Thursday, the father-of-two, who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012, denied the allegations and called both situations "consensual" whilst questioning the timing of the revelations.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Chris died at the end of the first episode of the new series And Just Like That

On Friday, a third woman came forward. Using the pseudonym Ava, she told The Daily Beast that she was assaulted by the star inside a restaurant when she was 18 years old. Chris also denied the allegations in another statement.

Since last week, Peloton has removed the actor's recent ad, he has parted ways with his talent agency and on Monday, Universal Television and CBS confirmed that Chris will no longer be filming episodes of The Equalizer.