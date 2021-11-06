Kim Cattrall reveals amazing new role after turning down role in Sex and the City revival The actress will be back on screens soon!

Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall has a brand new role! The TV star has joined the cast of Hulu's How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father, in a major recurring role.

MORE: Where to watch Sex and the City's new series in the UK

The 65-year-old will play the older version of Hilary Duff's character Sophie, who is telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Bob Saget did in the original series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Cattrall talks exit from Sex and the City

The news comes after the Golden Globe winner refused to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the upcoming SATC revival series And Just Like That…. Kim portrayed the high-flying public relations exec throughout the show's original six seasons and two movies but has firmly decided not to return for the latest instalment.

MORE: And just like that... Carrie Bradshaw's Sex and the City apartment is now on Airbnb

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker causes a stir with her appearance in new promo for Sex and the City reboot

After months of speculation, it was confirmed this week that Kim's character will not be killed off on the show as previously believed. Instead, her absence will be because of a fallout with main character Carrie.

Kim is joining the cast of Hulu's How I Met Your Father

The news was revealed by LA Correspondent Ross King as he chatted to Lorraine Kelly on her morning show. He said: "We now know that they're going to leave the door open, we think, and actually what they're saying is that in the story itself Carrie and Samantha fall out after Carrie fired Samantha as a publicist."

MORE: 7 Carrie Bradshaw-style dresses you need in your life

The insider also revealed that the series will focus on Carrie trying to repair the friendship with Samantha. The source said: "You'll see as the series progresses over the 10 episodes that Carrie misses her friend and wants to repair the relationship. In the words of Oscar Wilde, life imitates art."

While Kim won't be in the new series, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Chris Noth, John Corbett and the late Willie Garson will all be reprising their original roles.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox