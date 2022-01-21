Strictly's Tilly Ramsay shares surprising backstage video after partner Nikita Kuzmin drops out The professional dancer missed out on the first show

Tilly Ramsay has shared a video of the Strictly Come Dancing team backstage after their first performance of the tour on Thursday evening – and it might surprise you!

MORE: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec enjoy intimate kiss as they reunite on the Strictly dancefloor

The chef and social media influencer shared a short snippet of her co-stars Nadiya Bychkova and Luba Mushtuk stood in a large bucket full of ice adorned with red robes and a glass of bubbles. Tilly captioned the clip: "How we celebrate the first show."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin suffers wardrobe malfunction during dance-off with Tilly Ramsay

It seems as if Tilly is remaining positive about the string of shows ahead despite the sad news that her Strictly dancer partner, Nikita Kuzmin, was forced to duck out of the first few shows after testing positive for coronavirus.

The professional dancer broke the news on his social media accounts where he shared a photo of him and Tilly following their steamy Paso Doble during the series, alongside some selfies of himself holding up some lateral flow tests.

MORE: Dan Walker treated to ultimate surprise by newly-single Nadiya Bychkova during Strictly tour

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals major setback just moments before starting first Strictly tour show

Nadia and Luba could be seen in Tilly's backstage video

Nikita pulled a pouting face in one of the snaps showing his sadness, as he wrote in the caption: "So sad to be missing a portion of the Strictly Live Tour, but unfortunately I tested Positive for COVID-19. Lots of luck to all the amazing Strictly cast. Will be back as soon as I can :)."

Tilly wrote a comment of support underneath the dancer's post: "Missing you," followed by two heart emojis.

The Live Tour has already been hit with problems as AJ Odudu was forced to pull out due to the foot injury she sustained while training for the final back in December.

"I'm devastated not to be able to take part in the Strictly tour due to injury. I had hoped for one last dance with Kai, but I must obviously follow the medical advice," she said in a statement. Meanwhile, EastEnders star and Strictly 2020 finalist Maisie Smith has stepped in to be Kai's partner.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.