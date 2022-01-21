Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals major setback just moments before starting first Strictly tour show Seamstresses to the rescue!

The Strictly Come Dancing cast were one happy bunch on Thursday as they kicked off their nationwide Arena Tour, and thankfully, documented the exciting day on social.

The professional dancers and celebrities were dressed to the nines in glittery outfits, with gorgeous hair, impeccable makeup and impressive fake tans – but one dancer suffered a major setback moments before the show started in Birmingham.

In a picture shared by Rose Ayling-Ellis on Instagram, dancer Nancy Xu, who is partnered on the tour with her original celebrity partner Rhys Stephenson, could be seen showing off her ripped trousers.

"Ripped trousers before show oops. @nancy_xuxi," Rose wrote across the image in which Nancy could be seen looking sad whilst posing for the camera.

Nancy Xu ripped her trousers just moments before the start of their first show

Thankfully, the Strictly seamstresses were on hand to fix the situation and everything went without a hitch later on.

Apart from documenting fun moments with her friends, Rose, who won the first tour show alongside partner Giovanni Pernice, has also been teaching Luba Mushtuk how to sign, as seen in a video posted by the fellow dancer.

Rose has been highlighting the needs and awareness of the deaf community for years, and the star recently fought to make the tour more inclusive.

Rose looked stunning as she posed ahead of the Birmingham show

Thanks to the EastEnders actress, the Strictly nationwide tour has a registered British Sign Language interpreter for every performance, making this the "biggest ever BSL accessible arena tour" in the UK.

Following the announcement, her Strictly co-stars rushed to praise her on Instagram – including Sara Davies.

Sharing a snap of herself with Rose alongside their fellow cast members for the tour, including Maisie Smith and Johannes Rabede, she wrote at the time: "As if I needed another reason to be prouder of the brilliant and talented @rose.a.e! The @strictlycomedancinglive tour has announced it will feature a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter - inspired by Rose, who made history as the show's first-ever deaf contestant!"

She added: "Honestly, it’s so inspiring to see just how powerful representation is and the difference it can make. Everyone should be allowed to experience the full magic of the show and I have no doubt that this will encourage and empower more members from the deaf community!"