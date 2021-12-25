Strictly makes one big change ahead of Christmas special There's one thing missing from the show…

We're making one more trip to the ballroom this year for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Day special, which includes a star-studded line-up.

While we're so excited to watch the festive episode, we can't help but notice one big change the series has made to the special - there are no returning contestants!

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals family hardship after winning Strictly

In previous years, former Strictly stars have put on their dancing shoes once again in a bid to lift the glitterball trophy. The likes of Joe Sugg, Mark Wright, Jill Halfpenny, Darren Gough and Debbie McGee have all returned to the dance floor.

This year, however, a whole new host of celebrities are taking part in the festive competition, so we won't be seeing any of 2021's contestants reappearing.

Who are the celebrities and what are they dancing?

Among the celebrities dancing in this year's special is popstar Anne-Marie, who is paired with Graziano Di Prima. The two will be performing the Cha Cha to Feliz Navidad by Gwen Stefani, while comedian Mel Giedroyc and her partner Neil Jones will dance a Couples Choice routine to Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice.

Also dancing in the show is The Repair Shop's Jay Blades who, along with dance partner Luba Mushtuk, will be performing a Jive to Hooky Street/Only Fools and Horses by John Sullivan/Ronnie Hazlehurst. Meanwhile, newsreader Moira Stewart and Aljaz Skorjanec will perform a Salsa to Santa Claus Is Coming to Town by Justin Bieber.

Anne-Marie will be dancing the Cha Cha

First Dates star Fred Sirieix will be trying his hand at a Quickstep with Dianne Buswell to Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin' Stevens and presenter Adrian Chiles and Jowita Przystal will perform an American Smooth to White Christmas by Otis Redding.

Viewers can also look forward to a festive musical performance from Jamie Cullum, Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2021?

The Strictly Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 5.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

