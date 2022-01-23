Outlander star Caitríona Balfe gives major update on future of show The actress opened up about the drama

Outlander star Caitríona Balfe has opened up about the future of the hit drama series - and it's good news!

The actress has said that despite the series only being "picked up" for one more season, she is happy to "continue on" if there are "good scripts".

WATCH: The trailer for Outlander season six

When asked about how much longer she sees the show continuing, Caitríona said: "I don't know. I mean, we've only been picked up for one more season.

"So those decisions are sort of out of our hands," she told RadioTimes.com.

"But you know, I always have said, if we have good scripts, and if the story is interesting, then, you know, why wouldn't you want to continue on?"

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the actress spoke about when she first signed up to play the role of Claire Randall, saying that she had no idea that the show would continue past the pilot.

Caitríona opened up about the show's future

"So I signed on for six seasons at that point," she said. "I mean, you’re broke, you’ve got nothing else going on. My lawyer was like, 'You do realise this is shooting in Scotland? You’ll be there for a year for the first season?' I was like, 'A year’s great, a change of scenery, I’m not doing much in LA anyway.' Yeah, I didn’t realise I’d still be there almost eight and a half years later."

The news about the show's future comes just days after the trailer for season six was released.

The highly-anticipated series will debut with an extended episode that picks up shortly after the dramatic events that took place at the end of the last series.

Caitríona stars opposite Sam Heughan in the drama

"The last time we saw Claire and Jamie, Claire had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser’s Ridge," the official synopsis reads.

"The threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge and Claire and Jamie must choose what is best for their family."

Outlander season six will premiere on March 6 on Starzplay.

