Outlander's Sam Heughan teases season six with new photo - and fans are saying the same thing

It's not long now until the new series of Outlander is released on streaming platforms, and the star of the show, Sam Heughan, sure knows how to get viewers excited.

The actor teased the upcoming sixth season by sharing a snap from set to Instagram, and fans are all saying the same thing.

Sam, who plays Jamie Fraser in the Starz drama, posted a picture of him and his co-star Sophie Skelton, who plays his on-screen daughter Brianna Randall Fraser.

Alongside the photo, which showed the pair sitting on a bench in costume, he posted the following caption: "Two gingers try to look serious."

Fans seemed to notice the intense facial expressions of the actors and took to the comments section. One person wrote: "Don’t mess with gingers," while another had the same reaction: "Do not mess with the gingers…or the fake gingers!!"

Viewers of the show also called for more scenes featuring the on-screen father-daughter duo in the new season. One person wrote: "Two gingers we want to see in a lot of scenes in season six together," while another added: "Love this pic. I hope we get to see more scenes in season six of Bree and Jamie."

Sam posted a snap of him and Sophie on Instagram

Many fans also expressed their excitement for the upcoming and highly anticipated series. One person commented: "Looking forward to the new season…so exciting," while another complained: "It feels like forever waiting on the next season."

The new series will be loosely based on Diana Gabaldon's sixth book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes and will premiere in March 2022, with the first episode debuting on March 6 on the StarzPlay Channel.

Only eight episodes will air, instead of the typical 13 due to challenges imposed by the COVID pandemic. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly back in summer, Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts explained the decision to shorten the series. "We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser's Ridge," he said.

"Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy."

