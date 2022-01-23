The Bay actor to star in new series of Happy Valley The third series is set to debut this year

The Bay star Mark Stanley is set to appear in the upcoming third and final season of Happy Valley.

The actor, who played Warren Pryce, a staff member at the boxing club in the latest season of the ITV drama, will be joining the cast alongside two other new recruits, Doctor Who's Amit Shah and Four Lives' Mollie Winnard.

WATCH: Are you looking forward to the new season of Happy Valley?

They will be starring alongside returning cast members Sarah Lancashire, as Sergeant Catherine Cawood, James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce and Siobhan Finneran as Catherine's sister Clare Cartwright.

Also reprising their roles are Charlie Murphy as Catherine's colleague Ann Gallagher, Con O'Neill as Neil Ackroyd, George Costigan as Nevison Gallagher, Derek Riddell as Richard Cawood and Karl Davies as Daniel Cawood.

Susan Lynch is also returning as Alison Garrs, along with Rick Warden as Mike Taylor, Vincent Franklin as Andy Shepherd and Rhys Connah as Catherine's grandson Ryan Cawood.

Mark Stanley played Warren Pryce in The Bay

The upcoming series will be the "final chapter of the Happy Valley story" and will see Sergeant Catherine come face to face with her nemesis Tommy Lee Royce once again in a final case.

The official synopsis reads: "When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

"Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement."

Sarah Lancashire and Siobhan Finneran will reprise their roles in the final season of Happy Valley

While we don't know an exact release date for the new series, we do know that filming is currently underway in and around West Yorkshire. In an interview with Digital Spy in 2020, Charlie Murphy, who plays Ann Gallagher, said fans can expect to see the third season before the end of the year. "Timeline-wise, probably [2022]," she said.

