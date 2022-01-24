Trigger Point viewers have same complaint about show There was one moment in particular that had viewers talking

Vicky McClure's new series Trigger Point aired on ITV on Sunday night – and there was one moment that got fans talking. While the opening episode had something of a mixed response on Twitter, with one people full of praise for the drama while others were less sure, it appeared that there was one moment that everyone did agree on. Find out more…

In the episode, Vicky's character Lana goes to switch on the light while scoping out a flat being used to make bombs. Sharing a snap of the moment, one person wrote: "I’m surprised she didn’t use the toilet as well #TriggerPoint."

Another person replied: "We all shouted 'No' in unison. Why would she touch the switch?" A third person tweeted: "When you know that there are likely to be triggers all over the place, why would you think 'yeah, I’ll just flick these lights on.'" Another fan shared a gif from Vicky's popular show Line of Duty, joking: "Jesus Mary and Joseph don’t turn on the light Kate."

Otherwise, viewers had very different opinions on the show, with one writing: "Mother of god, I have wasted 60 minutes of my life," while another added: "Waiting for #TriggerPoint to get interesting like…"

Are you enjoying the series?

However, others were more enthused, with one writing: "It was tense I can’t lie. Wine didn’t touch the sides. Congratulations. It was superb." Another person wrote: "Brilliant... many say it’s too slow, but you can’t rush bombs, can you. Roll on next week. Great script and cast… thank you for taking us to a whole new world of crime fighting."

