Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis snapped holding hands with co-star

Rose Ayling-Ellis has been loving the Strictly Come Dancing tour so far, but a recent snap revealed that the dance show had proved too much for the EastEnders actress and her co-star Tilly Ramsay, as the pair were snapped napping together while holding hands, aw!

Dancing pro Luba Mushtuk shared a video of Rose, Tilly and Maisie Smith all crammed onto one sofa while fast asleep, jokily adding the caption: "Not tired at all." Tilly later shared a snap showing that she and Rose were holding hands during their nap, writing: "We even hold hands while sleeping," accompanied by a laughing crying emoji. Rose shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, adding: "The best kind of sleep," alongside a long heart emoji.

Rose's co-stars have been full of praise for her throughout the tour, as for the first time ever, the Strictly show has a registered British Sign Language interpreter for every performance, making this the "biggest ever BSL accessible arena tour" in the UK.

How cute are these two?

Sara Davies was among those to post proudly about her co-star, writing: "As if I needed another reason to be prouder of the brilliant and talented @rose.a.e! The @strictlycomedancinglive tour has announced it will feature a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter - inspired by Rose, who made history as the show's first-ever deaf contestant!"

She added: "Honestly, it’s so inspiring to see just how powerful representation is and the difference it can make. Everyone should be allowed to experience the full magic of the show and I have no doubt that this will encourage and empower more members from the deaf community! So proud to be a part of this and can’t wait to get back on that stage with the rest of the Strictly gang."

