Waterloo Road: everything we know about show's return

The much-loved series Waterloo Road is heading back to our screens, with BBC announcing the exciting news that the show will return later in 2022. But who will be back in the show, and what else do we know about it thus far? Get all of the details here...

Who will be in the Waterloo Road cast?

The BBC has confirmed three hugely popular cast members will be back for the upcoming season, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome their back onto our screens! Angela Griffin is set to return as Kim Campbell and is now Headteacher of the school, while Adam Thomas will be returning as Donte Charles and Katie Griffiths is reprising her role as Chlo Charles.

Chatting about her return, Angela said: "I feel really honoured to be joining the new series of Waterloo Road. It is exciting to be stepping back into Kim’s shoes and I can’t wait to explore her life, character and how she has evolved since we last met her. The writers have some amazing storylines planned and I’m looking forward to welcoming viewers back to Waterloo Road."

Adam added: "Waterloo Road was a huge part of my life and career so to go back 15 years later is a dream come true. I feel so blessed to have been given this opportunity to get back to acting and doing what I love."

When will Waterloo Road be out?

Although the BBC has said to expect the show in 2022, Waterloo Road is set to begin filming on location in Greater Manchester in February, so we may have a while to wait!

What is Waterloo Road about?

Originally airing from 2006 to 2015, the series took on gripping human stories based at a difficult comprehensive school. The show saw a new lease of life after the boxset was released on iPlayer back in 2019, and it still among the top ten most watched shows on the streaming platform.

