Charlotte Church opens up about stepfather's devastating rare illness

Charlotte Church has opened up about her stepfather's devastating terminal illness while appearing on Monday's episode of This Morning.

The singer gave an update on her stepdad James' condition after he was diagnosed with AL amyloidosis in 2019 - a rare and serious disorder.

When asked by presenter Phillip Schofield how her father was doing, Charlotte replied: "He's amazing. He's got a terminal illness called amyloidosis, which he's constantly telling me, 'Will you stop talking about it on tele?' But he's amazing. He's absolutely phenomenal.

"It's a really tricky disease. It's quite rare, not a lot of people know about it so I do always try and bring a bit of awareness to what he's going through but he is just absolutely wonderful and miraculous and has a serious will to survive and a fighting spirit.

"So he is willing himself on and doing marvellously, living life to the full," she added.

AL amyloidosis occurs when a person produces abnormal protein fibres, which build up in tissues and cause serious damage to organs.

Charlotte opened up about her stepfather's condition

James adopted Charlotte when she was just three years old and brought her up with her mother Maria. Speaking about her stepdad at the time of his diagnosis, she said: "It's absolutely terrifying the idea of not having him around. I rely on him for so much, he's my buddy, my absolute best friend and has been for years."

While appearing on This Morning, Charlotte also spoke about her new reality television show, Charlotte Church’s Dream Build. The eight-part series follows the singer as she converts her derelict mansion in rural Wales into a luxurious wellness retreat with the help of her stepdad, James, and a team of builders.

She's spent her entire life savings on the build in an attempt to transform the mansion, which was previously owned by fashioned designer Laura Ashley, into a retreat as well as a wedding venue and glamping spot.

Charlotte Church’s Dream Build on Tuesdays at 9pm on Really.

