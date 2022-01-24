Get to know GMA's main host stand-in Cecilia Vega The TV reporter has a storied career

While viewers of Good Morning America over the past two weeks have been upset by the absence of Robin Roberts, they've had someone else to admire just as much.

MORE: Robin Roberts inundated with prayers as she shares update following Covid battle

Cecilia Vega has stepped in on several occasions over the past few instalments to host alongside George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan as one of the main GMA anchors.

However, to many ardent fans of the morning news show, Cecilia is quite a common face, recurring often as ABC's Chief White House Correspondent.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Robin Roberts and Ginger Zee bring fans to tears with unbelievably emotional update

She has become well-known for her fearless and informed reporting, often taking viewers through the inner machinations of the government during several administrations.

Cecilia made history by acquiring the title, becoming the first Latina woman to do so for an English-language network, an achievement she has spoken before about as well.

MORE: Michael Strahan shares the amazing way he's honored by his GMA co-stars

"What an example of the American dream to have the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants walking in the White House, wow," she told ABC7 News.

Cecilia is known for her powerful reporting on the White House

She then joined ABC News in 2011 and became a rotating anchor of World News Tonight, a segment helmed also by recent GMA newcomer David Muir.

Many fans have also seen Cecilia host weekend segments of the popular daytime show when main anchors Robin, George, and Michael are absent.

MORE: When will Robin Roberts return to GMA? Fans wonder the same thing

MORE: George Stephanopoulos receives outpour of support following incredible career news

However, she has developed a strong rapport with her co-stars and enjoys close relationships with them all, often joking and celebrating them on the air.

She enjoys a close relationship with her GMA co-stars

The 45-year-old has been married to highway patrol officer Ricardo Jimenez since 2008, having recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.

MORE: GMA star Amy Robach shares health update with fans after Covid-19 diagnosis

While they don't have any children, they do share a dog named Jalisco Jimenez, who has become very popular among her fans and frequently appears on her social media.

Cecilia and Ricardo have been married for 13 years and are parents to a dog named Jalisco

In a recent instalment of GMA, Michael and George even surprised Cecilia with a video from Ricardo and Jalisco for her birthday that gave fans an insight into their loving relationship.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.