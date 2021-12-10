Amy Robach jets in to support GMA co-host Michael Strahan ahead of challenging new mission They are a close-knit team

Michael Strahan has the undivided support of his much-loved co-host Amy Robach, who left her position at the GMA studios in NY to support him in his latest adventure.

The TV star took time off to fly to Texas where Michael is about to embark on the mission of a lifetime.

The former NFL player will be part of the Blue Origin space flight which is now set to take off on 9 December after a disappointing delay.

WATCH: Michael Strahan shares surprising details of his space flight mission

But when it happens, he'll be cheered on by Amy who shared a snapshot and update on Instagram.

While Michael said the postponement of the flight was "torture" as he's so excited for take-off, Amy is reveling in the warm weather the state has to offer.

In a photo she shared with her social media followers, Amy was basking in the sunshine and by the sounds of her caption, she's loving it.

Amy was soaking up the sun waiting for Michael's adventure to begin

"Hey @michaelstrahan I can’t wait to watch you wow us all and head out of this world… and they say waiting is the hardest part, but I'm not complaining!

This warm Texas sun is knowing a chilly TX desert awaits #waiting #notcomplaining."

Their fans noted how sweet it was that although they don't work daily together anymore, they have remained firm friends.

"How sweet and loving to have a true friends," wrote one, while another added: "Lovely you flew to support him."

The whole GMA crew will be rooting for Michael

Michael is eagerly awaiting the adventure, so when it was delayed due to unfavorable wind conditions he appeared on GMA to voice his upset.

"Waiting is the hardest part, and our wait just got a little bit longer," he said, explaining how they were notified of the delay midway through their last day of training.

"At first we were disappointed by it, of course. We just felt days ago that we were ready to go and let this happen."

But he added: "We're just as excited to go on Saturday, safety is of the utmost concern here."

Amy isn't the only one of his loved ones in Texas to support him. He took to his own social media to share a rare snapshot of himself with his three older kids and his mother at his Texas training facility too.

Fingers crossed his adventure goes ahead safely on Saturday.

