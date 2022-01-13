Why isn't Lara Spencer in the GMA studios? Fans want to know what's happened

Lara Spencer has been noticeably absent from the GMA studios leaving viewers wondering where the much-loved TV host is.

While she's still performing her Good Morning America duties, it's not been beside her co-hosts on the set of the popular show.

Instead, Lara has been presenting virtually from her Connecticut home with her pet pooch Riva right by her side.

WATCH: Lara Spencer makes unusual discovery at family home

The star hasn't addressed why she's not there, but it could be for a number of reasons, the most likely of which has to do with her other presenting gig.

Lara doesn't just host GMA, she also has her own HGTV show called, Everything But the House.

She's been busy filming episodes for the series which is set to air its second season in April 2022.

Lara's co-host was her pet dog

That date will approach very quickly and Lara is, no doubt, prepping everything needed for a successful second run.

Not only that but she's been busy jetting around the US for various projects and recently returned from a vacation in Florida, only to turn around and fly to Texas for the launch of Chip Gaines and Joanna Stevens Gaines' Magnolia Network.

With a jam-packed schedule, it's perhaps not surprising she has chosen to host from the comfort of her home.

Lara recently returned from a well-earned vacation

And what a home it is! The star has a beautiful pad which she shares with her husband, Richard McVey, and her daughter, Katharine.

Lara's son, Duff, moved away this year after being accepted at college, and it's been a big change for the TV personality who is incredibly close to her children.

