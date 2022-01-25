Nightmare Alley: viewers saying the same thing about Bradley Cooper's new film

Nightmare Alley is the latest horror from the brilliant Guillermo del Toro – but have you seen it yet? Keen cinema goers have been saying the same thing about the Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett noir film, so is it worth the watch? Find out here…

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "#NightmareAlley is incredible. Bradley Cooper plays a nasty, black hole of a character whose constant need for more is all consuming. All the supporting cast are great. Despite being a remake, it's a quintessential Del Toro film, and it's a great one," while another person added: "Well thats my 2nd Five star movie of the year with @RealGDT spectacular #NightmareAlley after #LicoricePizza last week! All the cast are superb and awards worthy and for me Bradley Cooper has never been better!"

WATCH: Nightmare Alley is the film everyone is talking about right now

A third person added: "#NightmareAlley was good! Bradley & Cate were phenomenal in it and the movie is so beautifully shot!"

However, others were a little less sure, with one writing: "It's gorgeously filmed and well-acted, but #NightmareAlley did not work for me. Zero dramatic tension, no characterization, and twists you could see coming a mile away. Love del Toro but this one's joining Crimson Peak for me as all style, little substance."

Toni Collette also stars

So what is the film about? For those who have yet to watch it, the story follows Stan, a man who joins a carnival after escaping a mysterious past and becomes enamoured with the idea of becoming a 'mentalist', a performer who can supposedly read minds – and soon becomes a swindler to the rich and famous.

Bradley stars as Stanley

The film was almost three years in the making due to the pandemic, with Bradley opening up about the process during the Tribeca Talks. He explained: "We have been making ‘Nightmare Alley’ for the last two and a half years. It was a unique experience, going through the pandemic, taking six months off and revisiting it. We not only become lifelong friends, but it was an artistic experience."

