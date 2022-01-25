Breaking Dad: viewers stunned by 'insane' stunt in episode two

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney continued their European adventure on Monday night with the second episode of Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad - and viewers were left stunned by one of the "insane" challenges.

The latest instalment saw the father and son duo travel to Lake Balaton in Hungary for some high-speed catamaran, but it was Bradley's Houdini stunt at The House of Houdini that left fans astonished.

Following a "top secret training session", Bradley was hoisted 150 feet in the air whilst upside down, attempting to free himself from seven restraints within 60 seconds.

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the frightening challenge impressed with Bradley's bravery. One person wrote: "That is the most insane thing I have ever seen in my life," while another added: "Just caught up with #BreakingDad. What an amazing escape @BradleyWalsh. Most impressed!"

A third person wrote: "The Great Walshini. That was scary to watch. Glad Bradley pulled it off," while another agreed, adding: "Oh...my...God #BradleyWalsh escape artist, that was incredible!"

Fans were astonished by Bradley's bravery

Other fans were questioning Bradley's true involvement in the stunt, given its level of difficulty and danger. One person tweeted: "I'm sorry but there is no way that’s Bradley Walsh at the top of there," while another wrote: "If that WAS you, that was incredible!"

Some fans reiterated the pleas they made at the end of episode one, calling for ITV to make the 30-minute episodes longer. One person tweeted: "Can we please have #BreakingDad for longer? It’s so much fun," while another wrote: "Hope this series gets an hour-long 9pm slot when the new @itv schedule starts in March with hour-long #corrie at 8pm, hint hint."

Bradley attempted a daring stunt at The House of Houdini

For those who have yet to catch up on all four series of the popular show, it follows Bradley and Barney as they travel the world in search of adrenaline-fuelled challenges. In previous series, the pair have visited America, Germany, Italy and Switzerland.

