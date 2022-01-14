Is the new Scream movie worth watching? See what viewers have been saying about the film here...

This weekend, there's only one new release that everyone is talking about – the new Scream film.

The highly-anticipated fifth instalment in the horror franchise, which was released on 14 January, sees original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette reprise their roles to take on Ghostface once again. But is the film worth watching? Find out what viewers have been saying here…

WATCH: Check out the trailer for Scream

Many horror fans flocked to the cinema on the first day of the film's release and from their rave reviews on social media, it seems that it was definitely worth the wait.

One fan said: "#ScreamMovie is truly the BEST sequel to the original. The whodunnit aspect is insane! EVERYONE truly is a suspect!"

Another echoed this, writing: "#Scream was AWESOME! Brought me back to when I first watched the original. This is the most brutal Ghostface in the series and the classic meta-ness was excellent. The 3rd act was a little messy but overall I loved it. Wes would be proud. SCREAM IS BACK!"

The new film sees Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell return to Woodsboro

Many other horror fans also had high praise for the flick, "You have to see Scream! It was amazing!" someone else said while a fourth added: "I loved the new #ScreamMovie. I feel as if Wes would be super proud."

Actor Matthew Lillard who appeared in the original 1996 film, even chimed in, writing: "Dear #SCREAM fans, 2.0 is a love letter to each and every one of you. Congrats to the new cast & crew… welcome to the family."

So will you be watching? The official synopsis for the film reads: "Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past."

