Grantchester star Robson Green gives major update on season seven The actor took to Instagram

Grantchester star Robson Green has given a major update on season seven of the much-loved ITV detective drama - and we are so excited!

Taking to Instagram, the actor announced that himself and the director, Katherine Churcher, have been adding the "final touches" to the upcoming series, which will be on our screens "real soon".

Sharing an image of himself and Katherine in an editing suite, Robson wrote the following caption: "Just spent a day with Director Katherine Churcher putting the final touches to the new series of Grantchester coming to you real soon. It’s worth the wait."

Fans were quick to flood the comments with messages of excitement, with one person writing: "I love Granchester, can’t wait!" while another added: "Whoop!!! Whoop!!! I can’t wait to see it on TV."

A third person commented: "Great news, I love Grantchester."

Russell T Davies, creator of It's a Sin, also seems to be a fan of the show, writing: "Ooh can’t wait."

The most recent series saw Geordie, played by Robson, confront his past and face his guilt after surviving a prison camp during the war. Meanwhile, Will (Tom Brittney) clashed with the bishop after questioning Old Testament morality and Leonard (Al Weaver) was finally released from prison.

Fans can look forward to seeing our favourite characters making some "life-changing decisions" in the new series. The official synopsis teases: "As the Reverend Will Davenport unites happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases.

"Life-changing decisions" will be made in the upcoming series

"With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone's minds, not least Will's, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever."

