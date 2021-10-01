Grantchester: this child star makes appearance on show - and they look so grown up! Are you a fan of the ITV drama?

Viewers have been loving settling down on a Friday evening tuning into the brand new episodes of ITV's Grantchester.

The sixth series, which began last month, returned with all the familiar faces including Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport and Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating – but it has also welcomed some new stars each episode making guest appearances.

Some of the actors who have appeared in the new series so far for cameos include Shaun Dooley, Rachael Stirling and Rebecca Front. And in Friday's episode, you might recognise this former child star...

WATCH: Grantchester says goodbye to James Norton

Tyger Drew-Honey is perhaps best known for his role in BBC sitcom Outnumbered, in which he played eldest child Jake Brockman alongside Daniel Roche, who played Ben, and Ramona Marquez, who played Karen, for almost ten years. The parents were portrayed by Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner as Pete and Sue respectively.

In Grantchester, Tyger appears as a local thief who gets in a fight with Will in the opening scenes of episode five after staging a robbery from a banker's van.

The synopsis for the episode reads: "As the day of Leonard's trial dawns, Will and Geordie are called upon to investigate an audacious robbery from a bank security van in Cambridge, which has had tragic repercussions for an innocent bystander.

Tyger Drew-Honey appears in this week's Grantchester

"Questioning the apprehended suspect Malcy Smith and the bank security guard Wilson Black, Will and Geordie have a hunch that something about their account of events doesn't quite add up."

Since leaving Outnumbered in 2016, Tyger has enjoyed many TV roles in acting and presenting. His other credits include Death in Paradise, Scream Street, Citizen Khan and Midsomer Murders.

Meanwhile, Grantchester is already looking ahead to series seven, which recently began filming, and it seems there's an exciting change ahead. One of the new episodes will see Tom direct an episode for the first time!

Speaking about making his directing debut, Tom said: "I'm thrilled to be back on set with my Grantchester family and back in our happy place. I'm also absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to direct an episode this series, it's been a life ambition of mine and I can't wait for the audience to see it (and also I can finally order Robson about!)."

