Mandy Moore and Shane West tease A Walk To Remember reunion with a twist A Walk To Remember was released in 2002

A Walk To Remember fans rejoice! Mandy Moore and Shane West have confirmed that they are down to reunite for a new project - although Shane has a clear idea of what needs to happen to his character.

"If anyone were going to die, it's going to be me this time. You got to make it a tragedy. We got to make it even now, even Steven here," the actor told People, celebrating the film's 20th anniversary.

WATCH: Mandy Moore and Shane West star in A Walk To Remember

The movie, an adaptation of the acclaimed Nicholas Sparks book, followed Jamie Sullivan (Mandy), a local pastor's daughter, who grows close to Landon Carter (played by Shane) when he is forced to perform community service.

But their love story becomes a tragedy when Landon discovers Jamie has been hiding a secret - she has incurable cancer.

This Is Us star Mandy, 37, added that she would "love to" work with Shane again, as well as director Adam Shankman."

"I would love to sort of put the band back together with Adam as well. The three of us got to find something to collaborate on. It would be so much fun!" she shared.

Shane, 43, added that although they don't have any "specific ideas" for a project, he would love "an older love story".

Mandy was 17 and a pop star when she took on the role, and she credited ER star Shane with helping to guide her through working on movie sets.

Both Mandy and Shane contributed to the soundtrack

"Sweet Shane had to teach me how to hit my mark, about looking down to look at it before I completely stopped," she revealed.

"I would say I really learned to sort of trust my instincts, trust being present [and] trust my listening skills because that's really what acting is. I feel like I've taken so much of what I learned on that film and hopefully, have grown and evolved as an actor."

A Walk To Remember is available on HBO Max.

