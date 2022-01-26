Where is season three of The Bay filmed? Marsha Thomason has taken over as the new lead, Jenn Townsend

The Bay returned for its highly-anticipated third series earlier this month and plenty of fans are already gripped.

The ITV drama, which has a new lead star in the form of Lost and White Collar actress Marsha Thomason, is set in the seaside town of Morecombe and sees tragedy strike after a sudden murder. But is the show actually filmed in Morecambe? Find out all about the production locations below…

WATCH: Check out the trailer for The Bay series three

Where is The Bay filmed?

The Bay was both set and filmed in the seaside town of Morecambe in Lancashire and it has even seen a rise in tourism thanks to the show's popularity. The beach was the setting for the disappearance of the young teens Dylan and Holly Meredith and the subsequent death of Dylan in series one, while in series two it was likewise the location of the central mystery.

In series three, the coastal town once again is the centre of the plot that sees a local man killed. The character was killed within the first few moments of the show – meaning the entire third series is set up for a brilliant whodunit story.

Are you enjoying season three so far?

What has the show said about its filming locations?

Morecambe was the town of choice for the drama's writer Daragh Carville. He told press last year: "Morecambe's right on our doorstep, and when our kids were young we'd bring them to Morecambe and it was a place that I always liked."

Catherine Oldfield, who is executive producer on the show, also opened up about the decision to film in Morecambe. "When Daragh said it was set in Morecambe, which he can see out of his writing room on the top of a hill in Lancashire, where he lives, it was a no-brainer. There was no point looking anywhere else. Morecambe was it."

The seaside town of Morecombe is the setting for the show

What is series three of The Bay about?

Series one and two saw Lisa Armstong, played by Morven Christie, investigate the death of a young teen in the local town after he and his twin sister went missing one night. In series two, Lisa returned but, this time, completing mundane police work after her demotion from DS. The town is once again struck by tragedy after a man is shot dead. Meanwhile, Lisa's past once again comes to the surface when her ex-husband reappears on the scene.

Meanwhile, series three sees the introduction of a new Family Liaison Officer named Jenn, who is immediately thrown into the deep end when a body washes up in the bay on her first day on the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the premature death of an aspiring young boxer.

