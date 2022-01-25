Coleen Nolan reveals surprising reason she was nervous about introducing her boyfriend to children The singer opened up on Loose Women

Coleen Nolan has revealed the surprising reason why she was "really nervous" about introducing her new man, Michael Jones, to her family after meeting him on Tinder.

Chatting on Loose Women alongside her partner, Coleen said that she was apprehensive about introducing him to her "big" family as he is "very different" to the other men she has dated in the past.

When asked by host Ruth Langsford how she felt about her family meeting Michael, she said: "Really, really nervous about him meeting everyone really because it's a strange world to come into. My family are so big and they are all really outspoken.

"I kept saying, 'There's a family party but you're not coming.' I kept stopping him from coming because he was very different to anyone I've ever been out with before and you know when you just want everyone to like someone?

"But introducing him to Brenda [Edwards] was the hardest because she holds no punches," she joked.

"I did grill him for about an hour," added Brenda.

Coleen and Michael appeared on Tuesday's show

The singer also revealed that her first date with Michael, who works in logistics at a supermarket chain, lasted for six hours, prompting her children to worry about her whereabouts.

She explained: "My kids are like my parents now. So, I said, 'Guys, this is going to be my last date. I can't be bothered with it anymore. I'll meet this guy and I'll be back one, two hours max,' and about six hours later my kids are all texting me going, 'Have you died? Are you ok? Are you in a ditch? Please text us,' and when I got back it was all, 'What time do you call this?'"

Coleen was previously married to Ray Fensome

Opening up about the instant connection between the two, Coleen said the pair talked about a wide range of topics on the date. "There was never an awkward silence," she said. "We talked about everything. It was like five hours of Loose Women. We went from really random stuff, like funny stuff, to really serious debates."

Michael also revealed that since he's been going out with Coleen, his work colleagues have given him the nickname: 'Mr Hollywood," which got a big laugh from the panellist on the ITV lunchtime show.

