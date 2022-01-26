Strictly Come Dancing cast celebrate new addition to tour – 'We missed you' The 24-year-old Ukrainian dancer is partnered with Tilly Ramsay

Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec, Amy Dowden and many more Strictly Come Dancing pros have been touring the country since last week and delighting fans with their incredible show.

Unfortunately, there was one dancer who had to miss out on week one of the tour. Nikita Kuzmin was forced to pull out after receiving a positive Covid-19 diagnosis - but on Tuesday he was welcomed back with open arms.

WATCH: Nikita is welcomed back to tour with open arms

Taking to his Stories, the dancer, who is partnered up with Tilly Ramsay, revealed his excitement at being reunited with his friends for Leeds' first show.

"I'm back! Back together in Leeds," he said in a video, in which Tilly could be seen hugging him tightly from behind.

Nikita was back with his colleagues for their first show in Leeds

"We are ready for you, we are ready to dance. I'm finally back, I promise I won't leave anymore."

"I'm not letting go"," joked Tilly, whilst Nikita continued: "She is not letting go. Yeah guys, we are excited."

The dancer was then reassured by his fellow colleagues how excited they were, with Maisie saying her excitement was a "9.5 out of ten" and Kai declaring a "50".

Amy also celebrated the news as the dancers are partnered together in the pro dances.

"My partner is back, yay! No more jigging on my own. That does mean, sorry Kai, you don't get a kiss at the end of the number anymore."

The Ukrainian dancer is partnered up with Tilly Ramsay

Whilst Nikita has been stuck in a hotel isolating and recovering from Covid-19, he has done something incredible – raised money for Diabetes UK.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old revealed: "WE DID IT! Over 1585£/6H(5H live)/ 18KM walked for @diabetesuk.

"Just wanted to say THANK YOU to everyone who joined, commented, made questions, sang, danced, and DONATED in yesterday's live! It was a truly wholesome experience, and we did it TOGETHER!"

He continued: "I had no goal for the amount which I was planning to raise, especially because it was all on spot improvised. To be honest, I thought it would end up being a complete flop but still gave it a try. Oh boy, it was worth it! You guys are just WOW, you turned up and made an impact! Thank you for that."