Kai Widdrington breaks silence following reports of Strictly romance with Nadiya Bychkova The dancer is currently partnered up with Maisie Smith

Kai Widdrington has been the subject of many romance rumours over the past months. During the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing, it was suggested that the professional dancer and his partner, AJ Odudu, were more than friends and now many are convinced he and Nadiya Bychkova have been together for a few months.

Since Nadiya's split from her fiancé Matija Škarabot was announced and the two dancers were linked, Kai remained silent on his Instagram feed - until Tuesday.

This week, after five days of not posting onto his social media profile, the dancer shared an image of himself taken during Strictly Come Dancing's worldwide Tour Arena in Leeds, alongside his partner Maisie Smith.

"Leeds we're here and ready to go @maisiesmithofficial @strictlycomedancinglive," he simply wrote, celebrating their first night in the new city and ignoring all romance rumours.

Kai shared a new picture alongside his tour partner Maisie Smith

The post was quickly liked by many of his Strictly colleagues, including Oti Mabuse, Gorka Marquez and Nadiya.

Taking to the comments, fans showered them with praise. "You were both amazing together in Birmingham," one wrote, whilst another added: "You both look unreal."

In his Stories, Kai also celebrated some very good news alongside his fellow Strictly friends, the return of dancer Nikita Kuzmin.

The dancer competed alongside AJ Odudu in the last series of the hit BBC dance show

Nikita was forced to miss the first few shows of the tour after testing positive with Covid-19.

The professional dancer broke the news on his social media accounts where he shared a photo of him and dance partner Tilly Ramsay following their steamy Paso Doble during the series, alongside some selfies of himself holding up some lateral flow tests. The star looked devastated in the photos that he shared, pulling a pouting face in one of the snaps, as he styled out a grey hoodie.

"So sad to be missing a portion of the Strictly Live Tour, but unfortunately I tested Positive for COVID-19," he wrote at the time.

"Lots of luck to all the amazing Strictly Cast. Will be back as soon as I can :)"