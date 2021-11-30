Strictly's Tilly Ramsay 'blamed' for Nikita Kuzmin's dance-off wardrobe malfunction

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin has revealed Tilly Ramsay was the reason behind his unexpected wardrobe malfunction on Sunday’s results show. He ended up performing completely shirtless after they found themselves in the bottom two for the third time.

Following their elimination, the pair spoke exclusively with Rylan Clark on Strictly's It Takes Two - and Nikita was asked about losing his shirt.

WATCH: Nikita Kuzmin suffers major wardrobe malfunction during dance-off with Tilly Ramsay

"Unfortunately, the shirt had a mind of its own," he joked. "The first step was Tilly's, she was the one who unbuttoned my button! Check the VR! No, honestly, we felt the energy and we also saw Rhys and Nancy's dance and they were amazing, so I thought I had to bring something to fight fight fight!"

They performed the Samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa, but were against Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu who performed their Waltz to You Light Up My Life by Whitney Houston.

When asked about how she felt after being eliminated from the show, Tilly said: "You know what, I'm so sad that's its over but I'm also celebrating what we've done in the past ten weeks. It's just been amazing and I want to look back at it positively, because that's what it was, just the best experience."

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin appeared on Monday's It Takes Two

Speaking about how her confidence has grown, Tilly added: "I actually watched back our week one dance the other day and then watched this dance, and I couldn't believe it was me still. In that one, I could barely let go of Nikita whereas in this one he'd managed to get me dancing around the floor smiling, shaking and just having fun."

Tilly, the daughter of Gordon Ramsay, then discussed her personal highlight from the show, saying: "I absolutely loved the Cha Cha on Halloween Week, especially as it's Nikita’s favourite dance.

The pair danced the Samba

"We just had the best time doing it, we were painted green from head to toe, you're never going to have that kind of experience again! But honestly, it's hard to pick just one moment because every moment has been incredible and I've had the best person to dance with for the past ten weeks."

