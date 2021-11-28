Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin failed to make the quarter-final after they were voted off Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday.

The pair scored a respectable 30 for their Samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa, but it wasn't enough to keep them out of the dance-off.

READ: Ola and James Jordan's Strictly verdict: Why we'll be devastated if Rhys leaves the competition

They were joined by Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, who performed their heart-warming Waltz to Whitney Houston's You Light Up My Life once more.

The news came as viewers were again divided over who should remain in the competition. Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "Who is voting for Dan [Walker]?" A fellow fan responded: "Me! I love watching him dance."

Loading the player...

WATCH: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker celebrates making it through Strictly Come Dancing

"Tilly in my view was not the best and I'm fine with her leaving," another commented. They were in disagreement with a fourth fan, however, who chimed in: "Rhys doesn't listen to the judges' critique… Rhys is the weakest link!"

SEE: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly looks divine as she pays heartfelt tribute to sister Tilly

MORE: Strictly fans can't get over John Whaite and Johannes Radebe's intense 'chemistry'

One thing's for sure – the competition is stirring up strong feelings, and as we head toward the final, the decision of who to send home is only getting harder for the judges.

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin were voted off the show

Guest judge Cynthia Erivo, who was sitting in for Motsi Mabuse, chose to save Rhys and Nancy and commented on the difficulty of the decision.

She said: "This is really, really difficult. Both couples did beautifully but it just came down to the tiny details like the finish of the footwork. I’d like to save Rhys and Nancy."

The pair were in the dance-off alongside Rhys Stevenson and Nancy Xu

The other judges were in agreement that Rhys and Nancy should be saved, with Anton du Beke commenting: "It was a terrific dance off again. Tilly, as we’ve come to expect, put in a great performance. She’s an absolute fighter. But with slightly better technique and better quality, I’d like to save Rhys and Nancy."

Asked for comment by co-host Tess Daly, Tilly gushed about her time on the show, saying; "I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has made this an amazing, positive journey for me.

"From everyone here to backstage, wardrobe, makeup and camera crew… It’s just been the most extraordinary time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.