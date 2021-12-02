Strictly's Tilly Ramsay leaves Nikita Kuzmin speechless with moving post

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin left the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor last weekend and the pair have only just taken to social to share very moving posts full of praise for everyone involved.

Taking to Instagram, Tilly shared a picture of herself hugging her dance partner Nikita after the judges' verdict last Sunday and wrote: "Wow I don't even know where to start!! These past 10 weeks have been the most incredible and most challenging weeks of my life but I have enjoyed every single second of it.

"There are so many people I would love to thank, firstly, the whole production team and crew who make this show possible and so amazing, all of the incredible hair, makeup and wardrobe teams who made me feel so comfortable and confident week on week in the most incredible outfits and looks and to the pros and fellow contestants thank you for being the friendliest and most welcoming people, I feel so grateful that I got to get to know some of the most hardworking and talented people ever."

The 20-year-old then went on to praise Nikita, calling him the "best partner I could have wished for".

Tilly and Nikita left the competition last Sunday

She added: "You have just been incredible in so many ways. Week 1 I dreaded the thought of dancing alone and I gripped onto you for dear life during our waltz but somehow by week 10 you managed to get me shaking and laughing on that ballroom floor when dancing by myself. You have helped to grow my confidence in so many different ways whilst also helping me discover things about myself I never knew and these are all things I'm going to remember for the rest of my life!! I have absolutely loved learning to dance with you we had the most fun."

The couple have become really good friends

Nikita was clearly lost for words after reading the post and simply commented with red heart emojis. However, he later took to his own Instagram and thanked Tilly for being "such a pure, joyful, beautiful soul" and the Ramsay family for "making me feel welcome and loved in your family".