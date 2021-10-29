A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shares rare photo of her family on holiday The presenter is enjoying some family time

A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman has shared a rare photo of her and her children having fun while on holiday in Ayia Napa, Cyprus.

The presenter usually posts glamorous photos of herself in various sunny locations for the hit Channel 4 show - but occasionally she throws in a personal snap!

Jasmine is currently filming for the upcoming series of the Channel 4 home improvement show and is enjoying some family time away from work during the school half term.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter posted a joyous photo which shows her embracing her daughter, Joy and son, Albion, while on a glorious beach. The three can be seen laughing while standing in a flamingo pose. The presenter captioned the image: "Snap from the weekend with the family! Love a flamingo pose!"

The mum-of-two was flooded with praise from fans commenting on the sweet picture. One person wrote: "You all look so happy," while another added: "Oh the joy! My heart!" A third person commented: "Such a happy shot. Good to see you having fun with your family," while another added: "Gorgeous family and you look stunning as always! Have a lovely holiday."

Jasmine shared the family photo to Instagram

One fan commented on Jasmine’s stylish sunglasses, writing: "Faaaabulous photo … very Jackie O with those sunnies."

The Channel 4 presenter is married to cameraman Jon Boast whom she met while filming A Place in the Sun and eventually married in 2009. Speaking earlier this year about how her busy schedule impacts family time, Jasmine told the Mirror: "We work it out around the school holidays."

She continued: "Sometimes Jon and I don't see each other for a month at a time because I'll be away for a week and then I get back and he's gone. It has been quite nice to be all together as a family. I think the kids have really, really enjoyed having their parents around."

