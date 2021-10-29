﻿
a-place-in-the-sun-jasmine-harman

A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shares rare photo of her family on holiday

The presenter is enjoying some family time

Nicky Morris

A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman has shared a rare photo of her and her children having fun while on holiday in Ayia Napa, Cyprus. 

MORE: A Place In The Sun stars' wedding photos: Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin, Jean Johansson more

The presenter usually posts glamorous photos of herself in various sunny locations for the hit Channel 4 show - but occasionally she throws in a personal snap!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jasmine Harman reveals where presenters stay when filming abroad 

Jasmine is currently filming for the upcoming series of the Channel 4 home improvement show and is enjoying some family time away from work during the school half term. 

Taking to Instagram, the presenter posted a joyous photo which shows her embracing her daughter, Joy and son, Albion, while on a glorious beach. The three can be seen laughing while standing in a flamingo pose. The presenter captioned the image: "Snap from the weekend with the family! Love a flamingo pose!"

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shares glamorous pictures on set of new season - and fans are loving her outfit!

MORE: A Place In The Sun hosts' jaw-dropping homes: Danni Menzies, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin and more

The mum-of-two was flooded with praise from fans commenting on the sweet picture. One person wrote: "You all look so happy," while another added: "Oh the joy! My heart!" A third person commented: "Such a happy shot. Good to see you having fun with your family," while another added: "Gorgeous family and you look stunning as always! Have a lovely holiday."

jasmine-beach-kids

Jasmine shared the family photo to Instagram

One fan commented on Jasmine’s stylish sunglasses, writing: "Faaaabulous photo … very Jackie O with those sunnies."

The Channel 4 presenter is married to cameraman Jon Boast whom she met while filming A Place in the Sun and eventually married in 2009. Speaking earlier this year about how her busy schedule impacts family time, Jasmine told the Mirror: "We work it out around the school holidays."

She continued: "Sometimes Jon and I don't see each other for a month at a time because I'll be away for a week and then I get back and he's gone. It has been quite nice to be all together as a family. I think the kids have really, really enjoyed having their parents around."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about channel 4

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back