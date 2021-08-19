A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies shares emotional goodbye with family members She’ll be home before you know it!

Danni Menzies has shared a sweet post saying an emotional goodbye to her two pet dogs. Sharing two snaps of them while tagging herself at Heathrow Terminal 5, she wrote: “The last squeeze for four whole weeks,” alongside a sad face and a heart face emoji.

Although Danni hasn’t disclosed where she is off to, it could be to film the popular show A Place in the Sun, which sees the star help couples find their forever homes abroad. Replying to the post, one person wrote: “Have a fabulous time wherever you’re off to,” while another added: “They have that look of the hols being over.”

WATCH: A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies shares sneak peek

The TV presenter regularly shares snaps with her pet dogs, and even recently took them paddleboarding, writing: “Play time with the kids,” in a selfie with them stood happily on the board.

Danni has two pet dogs

Danni is a huge animal lover, and previously told The Sunday Post: "I’m not saying I won’t [have children], I’m just not sure. I really love traveling. Even if I do get that country life I want, I still want to travel and work a lot. I am not 100% on having kids, but I am 100% on having lots of dogs and probably a rescue donkey as well – basically anything that needs a home.”

Speaking about rescuing a dog during filming, she added: “We were driving in the mountains of Spain when I saw this little thing at the side of the road. It was a puppy, she was half-dead... We found this lovely animal charity and a nice couple to adopt her."

