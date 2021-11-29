We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jasmine Harman looked oh-so-glamorous in her colourful floral mini dress while on location for Channel 4’s home improvement show A Place in the Sun.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman gets candid about stress and feeling out of control

The presenter posted a throwback photo to Instagram of her on set in the village of Liopetri in Cyprus.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jasmine Harman reveals where presenters stay when filming abroad - and we're shocked!

Jasmine looked radiant in her square neck skater dress from JDY and topped off the look with a layered silver necklace and hoop earrings.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Only throwing back to last week in Cyprus, but boy am I missing that weather!"

The skater dress is clearly one of the presenter’s favourites as she posted a series of snaps of her in the dress last week. Having recently turned 46, Jasmine took to Instagram to ask her fans whether she was too old to pull off the look. She wrote: "So what do you all think… is 46 too old to wear a mini dress?"

MORE: Jasmine Harman reveals most expensive property she's viewed on A Place in the Sun

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shares rare photo of her family on holiday

The A Place in the Sun star was flooded with messages from fans praising her radiant look. One person commented: "No way. You look amazing. Keep on wearing whatever makes you comfortable," while another added: "Of course not. You look gorgeous Jasmine."

Fans complimented the presenter on her glamorous look

Many fans also commented on the Channel 4 star’s bronzed legs. One person wrote: "You are never too old. You look gorgeous and those legs are great and should be shown off," while another added: "You look fabulous and if I had your amazing legs I would have them on show."

A third person agreed, writing: "Get those legs on show! You look beautiful."

JDY square neck skater dress in purple floral print, £11.00, ASOS

The presenter celebrated her 46th birthday while filming in Liopetri for the latest series of the Channel 4 show, a village that holds a special place in her heart. Explaining her connection to the village on Instagram, she wrote: "Filming this week in Liopetri - the village where my Great Grandfather (Παππού) (Bappou) was from.

"Always feels special to visit here. It must have been around 100 years ago that a life-changing experience started him on the path to meet his future wife, my great Grandmother (Little Yiayia) (Γιαγιά) αnd the rest is history. RIP."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.