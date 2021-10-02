Jasmine Harman celebrates special milestone with A Place in the Sun co-star Laura Hamilton The two TV stars were all smiles as they posed for a rare photo together

We can't get enough of A Place in the Sun and its ability to inject a bit of sunshine into even the greyest days here in the UK.

The Channel 4 show first aired back in 2000, meaning that this year marks its 21st year on screens - and two of the show's best-loved stars Laura Hamilton and Jasmine Harman recently got together to celebrate.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Laura revealed that the pair had reunited at women-only club The Allbright to mark the major milestone.

Posting a photo of the two of them smiling, she wrote: "Tonight we celebrated 21 years of @aplaceinthesunofficial, a year later after COVID."

"I have been part of this show for almost 10 years and I'm so grateful for my @aplaceinthesunofficial family which includes this lady @jasmineharman. Both mothers who have travelled with our little ones from an early age, we have supported each other through it all!"

She added that she "will always be grateful" to the production team for introducing her to "one of my most beautiful friends".

Taking to the comment section, Jasmine showed her appreciation by writing: "Thank you so much Laura for your lovely words! The feeling is mutual."

Jasmine has been presenting the property show since 2004, while Laura joined the team in 2012. Because their work on the travel show often sees them jetting off to far-flung locations in Europe and beyond, the two rarely get the chance to get together. However, back in August, the pair found themselves in Marbella, Spain, at the same time and couldn't resist marking the occasion with a sweet photo together.

Laura and Jasmine recently met up while in Marbella

And when sharing the snap to Instagram, Laura decided to reflect on their close bond and the chance to spend some quality time with her colleague and friend. Alongside the gorgeous poolside snap of the pair in their bikinis, she penned: "This afternoon I spent time with one of my favourite people @jasmineharman.

"She is one of the kindest and most beautiful people you will ever meet. I'm incredibly fortunate to have Jas as a friend and work colleague, who I spend time with when I am at home and also occasionally when we are abroad (and in the same location)."

She added that their meet up was made even better because their kids had also reunited. "It makes it even more special when we can do it with our little people, who have a great little bond too, having shared lots of the same experiences."

