A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman gets candid about stress and feeling out of control The presenter shared some words of wisdom with her Instagram followers

A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman has shared a candid Instagram post talking about finding happiness and how she copes with stressful situations.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter posted a picture of herself looking joyful in sunny Cyprus, captioning the image: "Happiness comes from within! And we all have the potential for it!"

WATCH: Jasmine Harman reveals where presenters stay when filming abroad

"You can’t rely on anyone else to make you happy. I used to get really stressed, and frustrated when things happened that were out of my control."

She continued: "Nowadays I tend to “go with the flow” much more and have a better understanding of how I can shape my response to a potentially stressful situation. After all, the only thing we can really control is our own reactions!"

Jasmine wrote about finding happiness from within

Jasmine was flooded with messages from fans praising her words of advice. One person wrote: "Beautiful words to start my day, thank you," while another added: "We live and learn Jasmine you’re doing a great job."

A third person commented: "Totally true, I’ve found as I’ve gotten older I stress less and go with the flow," while another agreed, writing: "Pretty sound advice."

Many fans also complimented Jasmine on her radiant and glamorous appearance. One person commented: "Pretty in pink," while another added: "You look fantastic Jasmine!"

The presenter’s words of wisdom come just a week after Jasmine shared an emotional post to mark seven years since the death of her beloved dog Shadow. Posting a heartwarming photo of her with her pet, Jasmine wrote: "Seven years ago we said goodbye to this beautiful boy. Miss you Shadow; see you again one day at the rainbow bridge!"

Jasmine recently marked the anniversary of her beloved dog's death

Jasmine was inundated with messages from fans offering their support as well as sharing their own losses. One person wrote: "RIP beautiful Shadow, never be forgotten," while another added: "Beautiful photo in remembrance of Shadow. We feel sorry for your pain and it makes us think again at our beloved Kenzo."

