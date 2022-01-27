Stath Lets Flats' Jamie Demetriou shares disappointing update on future of series Are you a fan of the Channel 4 sitcom?

Fans were delighted last year when smash-hit comedy Stath Lets Flats returned to screens for its highly-anticipated third season, over two years after the release of season two.

The BAFTA award-winning Channel 4 comedy follows an incompetent and chaotic lettings agent who works at his father's company in North London and consistently fails in his work and love life and is loved by viewers for its eccentric humour and surprisingly sweet characters.

WATCH: See the trailer for Stath Lets Flats season three

However, fans will be disappointed to hear that creator and star of the series Jamie Demetriou has shared a sad update about the show's future. The actor told The Radio Times that a fourth season isn't currently in the works. Instead, he has decided to "pause" the show for the time being to pursue other projects.

He explained: "You know, I have been working on Stath for a decade. I think it's good for me to at the very least pause. I don't know about putting a full stop but there's definitely going to be a comma. It just depends on how big that comma is, you know."

The 34-year-old comedian added that he has recently had a "very kind of rocky 14 months of making stuff", referring to the most recent season of Channel 4 as well as his role in an upcoming Apple TV+ comedy.

He continued: "I really want to kind of let things breathe and work out as and when things feel like they're right to do and if inspiration strikes or if it doesn't. I'm not putting a date on anything or a kind of definite decision on anything and that's actually just a truthful answer.

"I'm not being political. I'm really excited to just allow my career to kind of go in the direction that feels right at any given time."

Fans will soon be able to catch Jamie in The Afterparty when it lands on Apple TV+ on 28 January 2022. The eight-part series, which comes from 21 Jump Street director Christopher Miller, has been described as a "genre-hopping comedy murder mystery" and also stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Dave Franco, Ike Barinholtz and John Early.

