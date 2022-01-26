Alan Carr's ex-husband Paul Drayton jailed for drink driving

Alan Carr's ex-husband Paul Drayton has been jailed for 14 weeks on a drink driving charge. The party planner hit a police car while four times over the limit, and appeared in Brighton Magistrates Court court on Wednesday over the charges.

According to The Mirror, District Judge Amanda Kelly said: "I've been given a lot of information about you and read your very powerful letter. I've heard about your battle with alcoholism, the breakdown of your marriage and the effect of lockdown on you. The sad reality is almost everybody comes into this room with lives that have been damaged in some way.

"You gambled with your life and the lives of others. You could have easily killed someone's child, partner, family or friend… You have endangered the public by driving around in that state. It is an absolute miracle you are here today and have not killed or maimed another member of the public."

Paul has also been banned from driving for three years and will be expected to serve half of the 14-week sentence. His lawyer, John Dye, will reportedly be appealing the decision, telling the court that Paul is "absolutely petrified" of going to prison.

Paul appeared in court over drink driving charges

Alan and Paul previously released a joint statement in January confirming that they had parted ways, which read: "After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating. They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways. We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time."

The couple mostly kept their relationship private, however, over the years Alan has opened up about his husband, in particular his struggles with alcohol. In his book Alanatomy: The Inside Story, the comedian wrote: "I want to be there for him because he's the best thing that's happened to me."

