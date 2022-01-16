Everything you need to know about Sue Perkins' Big American Road Trip Find out more about the new Channel 4 series

Channel 4's new series, Sue Perkins' Big American Road Trip, airs on Sunday night and sees the comedian campervan across California and Colorado.

Sue will experience life on the open road in the two-part travel series and will learn about the "modern phenomenon of #vanlife". Read on to find out more.

What can viewers expect of Sue Perkins' Big American Road Trip?

Having travelled to Japan in Japan with Sue Perkins and India in The Ganges with Sue Perkins, Sue is now taking to the US highway to explore the highs and lows of life on the road.

The new travel series will see Sue meet fellow adventurers who have ditched the conventional way of living for 'van life'.

Speaking about her new show, Sue said: "More and more people are starting to question why they should pursue the norm."

"I feel ready to get into the RV life. I like the idea of freedom. We do beauty in the UK but in America, everything is supersized, it’s explosive and unbelievable. You feel like you’re king of the road, which you don’t get on the A1!"

Sue travels around California and Colorado in the new series

In the first episode, Sue explores California and chats to three Youtubers, two who have recently converted to life on the road and one who has been travelling for seven years. She also meets veteran nomad, Bob Wells, who appeared as himself in the Oscar-winning film Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand.

Meanwhile, in episode two Sue travels to Colorado to meet a couple who are raising a family while living in their van.

Over the course of the journey, Sue experiences rock climbing, camping under the stars and digging her own toilet. By the end of her trip, she is fully on board with the idea of Nomad living.

Sue Perkins' Big American Road Trip release date

The first episode airs on Sunday 16 January at 9pm while the second and final episode airs the following week on Sunday 23 January.

