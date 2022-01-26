Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert talks dream role amid exit rumours We could definitely see her in these roles!

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has opened up about the roles that she would love to take on in the future. Chatting to HELLO!, she explained: "I would like to do an action movie, like Lara Croft, James Bond, something that requires preparation like training before filming, when you learn new skills, to fight martial arts or something."

She concluded: "That would be my dream job." The actress loves regularly training, and often posts videos sharing details about her workout sessions. "I drive to the gym many times a week, just to stay fit because Florence is wearing shorts, we see her body and I want to look good," the star explained.

WATCH: Josephine Jobert reveals how she stays fit

"She's a cop and the character has to be fit. It's a professional and personal process for me to train and it's good for your mind and your body. And it's very addictive. It's a good addiction!"

The actress, who currently stars in the hit BBC show, has recently responded to reports that she might be exiting the show as her character, Florence Cassell, agrees to take on an undercover assignment.

Could Josephine be the next Bond girl?

Taking to Instagram Stories to discuss the latest episode, she said: "Thank you for watching yesterday's episode. I'm glad you liked it! So many questions about what's going to happen to Florence... I wish I could tell you... but I can't!"

Fans are passionate about Josephine's character, with many posting to Twitter after the sneak preview for episode four hinted that she gets shot. One person wrote: "It’s been seven minutes and I miss Florence already. This is why she can never leave," while another person added: "Florence is my favourite. Really hoping she doesn’t leave."

