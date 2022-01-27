Josephine Jobert finally responds to reports that Florence will die in Death in Paradise Will Florence Cassell be killed off?

Josephine Jobert has opened up about what to expect from Death in Paradise episode four, and addressed rumours that her character, DS Florence Cassell, will be killed off while taking part in an undercover assignment.

Chatting exclusively to HELLO!, she said: "I've received so many messages from people telling me, 'You better not die in episode four,' and I'm like, 'Don't be angry at me, it's not my fault!' It's very funny."

She continued: "People are very nervous I know because they gave away the fact that she might get shot but I don't know, Florence is very tough, she's a tough woman!

"The episode is all about this, the tension, is it going to happen, is it not going to happen, she's in the house with these very dangerous people pretending to be a nice au pair but she's investigating… I think it's funny that people know that something is going to happen. They could have said nothing but the fact that they put it in the what's coming next is funny, they're playing with the audience!"

What do you think will happen to Florence?

The star also chatted about her look in episode four, where she swapped her usual straight hair and high waisted shorts for curls and loose-fitting jumpsuits. She said: "She was supposed to be a personal assistant at first, then they changed her to the au pair which I thought was very nice. We could play with a totally different look, she looked younger with curly hair. I worked very closely with the hair and costume department.

"We spent hours trying things. My hair is straight, I do Brazilian straightening, but it had to look natural. We had to start an hour earlier to do the hair and makeup, and I'm very happy with the look! When I first went into set the crew didn't know what I would look like so they were like, 'Oh my God I love the hair, I love the costume!' And I agree! The curly hair looked good!"

