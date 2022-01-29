The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett shares new clue on celebrity identity – and it involves the judges The comedian has hosted the ITV show since series one

Comedian and The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett has dropped a big clue on the identity of one of the celebrities hiding behind one of the mask on the ITV show.

Chatting to the Mirror, the stand-up comic, who has presented the show since series one, revealed: "Someone very close to the panel is in one of the costumes and they don't guess it."

The panel consist of four famous faces, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora. Could it be a close family member? We'll have to wait to find out!

So far five celebrities have been unmasked on the popular show. The first to be revealed was M People singer, Heather Small, who was disguised as a Chandelier. Other famous faces who have been revealed are: Will Young, Gloria Hunniford, Tom Chaplin and Pat Cash.

Meanwhile, fans love giving their verdicts on who each mask is on social media – and it seems plenty of people think they know the true identity of Panda.

Davina and Rita on the panel for The Masked Singer

During last week's episode, the mystery celebrity dropped hints during their VT for those watching at home – and some were convinced that former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl is behind the mask.

Panda Bear told the camera that their career had gone into a "new direction" as well as holding a sign up which read: "I love you Bear-y much," perhaps a nod to their costume.

Many picked up on the "direction" clues, which could be a nod to her relationship with One Direction star Liam Payne, with whom she shares a son, Bear.

Her son's name would also explain her choice of costume, and her references to Bears in the VT. During episode five, Panda Bear even went on to the stage to sing the One Direction track, The Story of my Life, to the judges and studio audience.

