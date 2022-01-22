The Masked Singer unveils fifth famous face as Poodle is unmasked - find out here Did you guess correctly?

The Masked Singer bid farewell to its fifth famous face on Saturday night's show.

The latest episode of the wacky and wonderful ITV series, which features Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan on its judging panel, saw all eight remaining masks take to the stage to perform. But sadly, time was up for one of them. Find out who was unmasked below!

After Robobunny and Poodle received the least number of votes from audiences, the judges were given the choice to keep one of them and send the other home. The panel decided to keep Robobunny, meaning at the end of the episode Poodle's identity was revealed.

The panel and audiences watching from home were both shocked and delighted to discover that the mystery celebrity behind the mask was none other than the lead singer of Keane, Tom Chaplin.

Tom was unveiled as Poodle

Following their unveiling, Tom gave one final performance, singing Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield and said that he took part in the show as he and his wife were big fans. He added that she didn't know that he had been taking part!

Tom's unmasking follows last week's episode during which Bagpipes was unveiled to be Australian professional tennis player Pat Cash.

Chandelier was the first persona to be exposed as singer and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Heather Small, followed by Snow Leopard and Lion Fish who turned out to be Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford and singer Will Young respectively.

