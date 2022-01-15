The Masked Singer: Bagpipes' identity revealed in latest episode - find out who is here! Fans were shocked as latest celebrity booted off the show

The Masked Singer bid farewell to its fourth celebrity on Saturday night. The hugely popular ITV series features Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan on its judging panel who, along with viewers at home, try to work out which celebrities are behind the masks using a series of clues.

Saturday's episode saw the masks Panda, Bagpipes, Poodle, Rockhopper and Traffic Cone take to the stage to show off their singing skills. But sadly, time was up for one celebrity who was sent home. Find out who it was below!

After Poodle and Bagpipes received the least number of votes from fans, the two mystery stars went head-to-head to decide who would remain in the programme and who would be booted off.

The panel decided to keep Poodle, meaning Bagpipes was sent home, and the judges were shocked to learn that the celebrity behind the mask was Australian professional tennis player, Pat Cash.

Following his unveiling, Pat revealed the reason for signing up for the show. He said in a statement: "I’ve always been a frustrated rock star and fancied doing The Masked Singer from the first day I saw it.

Bagpipes turned out to be Wimbledon champ Pat Cash

"I just thought it would be so much fun to rock out, although I prefer to hide behind a guitar instead of a sweaty mask. It was a great experience overall. As luck would have it, my schedule cleared. I’m a big believer in letting your higher power take over and I suppose it meant I was able to take part in the show. "

Before exiting the show, Pat – who won the men's singles at Wimbledon in 1987 – proceeded to give one final performance, singing Teenage Dirtbag by Weezer.

Bagpipes' unmasking follows last week's episode during which Lion Fish was unveiled to be singer Will Young. Chandelier was the first persona to be exposed as singer and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Heather Small, followed by Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford who turned out to be Snow Leopard.

