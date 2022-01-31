Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid emotional as she pays heartbreaking tribute on-air The ITV presenter read out a tribute during the episode

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid paid a heartbreaking tribute to a football fan during Monday's edition of the ITV show, following the sad news of his death over the weekend.

The anchor, who was hosting the show alongside former MP Ed Balls, was discussing the heartbreaking news that a Fulham FC fan, named Paul Parish, had died at a match at Craven Cottage on Saturday after going into cardiac arrest.

The broadcaster read aloud a tribute written by Paul's daughter, which was posted on Twitter. It read: "Thank you so much for the efforts of Blackpool FC medics and Fulham FC, who revived my dad after his first arrest.

"Thank you to everyone who helped my Dad & family yesterday. From the steward I shouted frantically at to get medical help, to all our Hammersmith end family who alerted the players and medics to the emergency that was unfolding with my Dad, to the off duty policemen, Tom and his pal."

Susanna Reid hosted Monday's show alongside former MP Ed Balls

Susanna continued to read aloud more tweets written by the family member and was visibly affected by what she was reading. "Thank you to the crowd who cleared the gangway, the fans who held the flags to shield my dad, the Fulham client team, the lovely stewards who were there for me, the steward who gave me half a KitKat for energy."

At the time, a statement was issued on behalf of the football club, which read: "It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of supporter, Paul Parish.

"Paul suffered a cardiac arrest and received treatment in the Hammersmith Stand at this afternoon's match before being transferred to the hospital. He sadly passed away this evening.

"Our condolences and the thoughts of everyone at Fulham Football Club go out to Paul's family, friends and loved ones."

