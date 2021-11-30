Susanna Reid wowed viewers on Tuesday morning's episode of Good Morning Britain with her festive look – and even her co-stars had some comments to make!

The presenter, 50, stunned with her outfit as she wore a sultry red velvet dress to host the ITV show alongside Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh. While appearing on the breakfast programme, Susanna told viewers and her colleagues: "Christmas has come early, I've gone early with the velvet this morning because I was sort of inspired..."

WATCH: Susanna Reid breaks down in tears during Good Morning Britain

Ben then quipped: "Ranvir's particularly excited about your outfit this morning," as Ranvir interjected: "I said you look like a glass of merlot – smooth," which prompted Ben to add further: "Smooth, full-body, Merlot - that is probably too much isn't it?"

At this point, the camera operator filming Susanna took the opportunity to show more of Susanna's dress, and she scolded him light-heartedly: "That was a bit of a pan, Stuart!" before explaining her outfit choice in more detail, adding: "I was inspired by the Christmas trees yesterday."

Viewers were also loving her look. One person tweeted: "Susanna in that dress is too much for this time of morning!" followed by love-heart emojis, as another said: "Love your velvet dress today Susanna!"

Susanna wowed in her velvet dress

Good Morning Britain has seen the presenters change over recent episodes. Most notably, the show saw the unexpected return of Richard Madeley, who was due to take part in this year's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, but ended up leaving the show after a few days following a stint in hospital.

The broadcaster, who appeared along Susanna on Monday's episode, explained the details of his departure to his co-star and the viewers. "I think what happened to me was, I think I got dehydrated, that's all it was," he began.

"But dehydration is actually quite disturbing. It's not a pleasant thing. I think I had been up for 20 hours the day before, and the day before that, we were having very, very long days and sleeping quite late."

"I don't think I got to bed until four or four-thirty in the morning and I knew I was feeling thirsty. I'm quite bad at remembering to drink actually, drink water. As I snuggled into my sleeping bag, it was freezing, I thought, 'I haven't had a big drink for a while, oh, I'll do it when I wake up.' The next thing I knew, I was sitting there babbling. I don't know. I was talking nonsense... I woke up, I didn't know where I was, what was going on and I could hardly string a sentence together."

