Susanna Reid has wished her long-running colleague on ITV's Good Morning Britain a heartfelt goodbye following his departure from the show.

The anchor, who appeared on Wednesday morning's edition of the breakfast programme alongside Adil Ray, ended the episode by bidding farewell to their co-worker, Ben, who worked behind-the-scenes of GMB.

WATCH: Susanna Reid breaks down in tears during interview on GMB

Just before the credits rolled, the 50-year-old told viewers: "Just before we go to Lorraine, just wanted to say a huge thank you to our lovely Ben Briscoe who is leaving us for pastures new." She added: "He is our producer this morning, going to miss you Ben."

Susanna's other ITV co-star Lorraine Kelly then joined in on the heartfelt goodbyes shortly before commencing her programme, agreeing that he was going to be "missed."

Meanwhile Susanna has been joined a number of different broadcasters this week to host the show including Martin Lewis on Tuesday, who impressed viewers by opening up about his passion for the 1 Million Minutes Initiative, for which he is a patron.

Susanna said her goodbyes at the end of Wednesday's show

The initiative is set to roll out across the UK and is backed by the entire GMB family and asks viewers to pledge time rather than money by looking for volunteers to connect with those who feel alone.

Martin opened up about the campaign, and the fundamental impact it makes one grieving children's lives, by speaking about losing his own mother when he was just 11 years old. He said: "One in 30 children will lose a parent before the age of 18 - I was one of those, it was the defining moment of my life."

The finance expert also welcomed sisters Gabriella and Anabella onto the programme, who have benefitted from the initiative. Gabriella told Martin and Susanna: "If I didn't have the volunteers, I don't know how I would have coped."

