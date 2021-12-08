Francesca Shillcock
The ITV anchor wished a sweet farewell to her long-running colleague on Good Morning Britain at the end of the show. See what she had to say here...
Susanna Reid has wished her long-running colleague on ITV's Good Morning Britain a heartfelt goodbye following his departure from the show.
MORE: Susanna Reid wows viewers with jaw-dropping look – as co-stars make cheeky comments
The anchor, who appeared on Wednesday morning's edition of the breakfast programme alongside Adil Ray, ended the episode by bidding farewell to their co-worker, Ben, who worked behind-the-scenes of GMB.
WATCH: Susanna Reid breaks down in tears during interview on GMB
Just before the credits rolled, the 50-year-old told viewers: "Just before we go to Lorraine, just wanted to say a huge thank you to our lovely Ben Briscoe who is leaving us for pastures new." She added: "He is our producer this morning, going to miss you Ben."
Susanna's other ITV co-star Lorraine Kelly then joined in on the heartfelt goodbyes shortly before commencing her programme, agreeing that he was going to be "missed."
Meanwhile Susanna has been joined a number of different broadcasters this week to host the show including Martin Lewis on Tuesday, who impressed viewers by opening up about his passion for the 1 Million Minutes Initiative, for which he is a patron.
MORE: Call the Midwife announces major return of beloved cast member for Christmas special
MORE: Garden Rescue's Harry Rich shares new photo of daughter - and she's all grown up!
Susanna said her goodbyes at the end of Wednesday's show
The initiative is set to roll out across the UK and is backed by the entire GMB family and asks viewers to pledge time rather than money by looking for volunteers to connect with those who feel alone.
Martin opened up about the campaign, and the fundamental impact it makes one grieving children's lives, by speaking about losing his own mother when he was just 11 years old. He said: "One in 30 children will lose a parent before the age of 18 - I was one of those, it was the defining moment of my life."
The finance expert also welcomed sisters Gabriella and Anabella onto the programme, who have benefitted from the initiative. Gabriella told Martin and Susanna: "If I didn't have the volunteers, I don't know how I would have coped."
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.