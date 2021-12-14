Good Morning Britain viewers confused by Susanna Reid's absence on show

Good Morning Britain fans were left feeling confused on Tuesday morning after noticing that Susanna Reid was missing from the show. The broadcaster, who has been a popular presenter on the ITV programme since 2014, was also absent from Monday's episode, which sparked confused from audiences at home.

After realising Ranvir Singh and Adil Ray were instead presenting Tuesday's GMB, one person tweeted: "Surely Susanna hasn't already broken up for Christmas, the teachers are still working? #GMB."

Another echoed this and took to Twitter to question where Susanna was on Tuesday morning: "@GMB Where's @susannareid100? #GMB," followed by a sad-face emoji. A third viewer was also confused, asking: "Has Susanna broke up for Christmas already?? #gmb."

Susanna's last show for the 2021 period was on Friday and has since been replaced by Ranvir and Adil for this week. The ITV programme often welcomes a host of different hosts onto the panel throughout the week.

Meanwhile, prior to leaving Good Morning Britain for the holiday season, Susanna was keen to send her well-wishes to a colleague last week after he departed the ITV programme after a number of years.

Susanna Reid will be back on GMB in the new year

During Wednesday's edition of the programme, the anchor, who was presenting alongside Adil, ended the episode by bidding a heartfelt farewell to their co-worker, Ben, who worked behind-the-scenes of GMB as a producer.

Just before the credits rolled, the 50-year-old told viewers: "Just before we go to Lorraine, just wanted to say a huge thank you to our lovely Ben Briscoe who is leaving us for pastures new." She added: "He is our producer this morning, going to miss you Ben."

At the time, Susanna's other ITV co-star Lorraine Kelly then joined in on the heartfelt goodbyes shortly before commencing her programme, agreeing that he was going to be "missed."

